Llano River could reach moderate flood levels due to heavy rain

There is a high threat of flooding in the Hill Country this week. The Llano River could possibly reach moderate flood levels of more than 18 feet.

On Tuesday, residents made their way to the river to enjoy water activities and fishing before the water begins to rise. As the storm water from surrounding areas pours into the river, it is expected to reach higher levels.

"We all need to be cautious about floodwaters, and I think it behooves us all to be safe," says Llano resident Ron Wood.

The Llano River is set to reach moderate flood stage levels, which is more than 18 feet. Ten feet is considered minor, moderate is at 12 feet, and at about 16 feet the river threatens docks and boats in the flood plain downstream, according to the National Water Prediction Service.

"They are not predicting it to be so high that it actually endangers the bridge, so I think we will be safe, but it is an exciting time to have this much water in the month of July," says Wood.

In October 2018, the river crested at just under 40 feet.

The Llano Office of Emergency Management encouraged anyone living within 1/4 of a mile of the river to seek higher ground. The floodwaters caused more than 100 people to evacuate.

"The bridge is actually 28 feet above the flood stage, so it is still within range that the bridge is not in trouble," says Wood.

The rainfall over the last 24 hours in Central Texas also caused flooding over low water crossings in the area.

"All the ranchers around the area say if there is low water crossing you stay at home," says Wood.

The flood levels are expected to decrease by Thursday.