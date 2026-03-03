Austin weather: Rain forecasted but will there be severe risk?

The Brief Rain expected later this week Spotty showers possible tomorrow and Thursday Friday through Sunday rain and storms because more numerous



The warm and dry spell continues for another day, and then it gets very interesting the rest of the week and this weekend.

Timeline:

The blocking high which has kept the rain away the last couple of weeks is shifting east and will open the door for a series of Pacific lows to team up with the moisture and a stalled front and turn on the rain.

Spotty showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday with the severe weather risk staying to the north.

Then Friday through Sunday the rain and storms become more numerous.

For now, it looks like much of the area will get one to three inches of rain in the next seven days with most of that falling this weekend.

What we don't know:

Too early to nail down the severe weather risk for us this weekend.

What you can do:

