Austin weather: Rain possible over the weekend as heat continues

Happy Friday Friends! We started the week really hot and that is how we will finish it.

The record high is 105, and we will be around that number later this afternoon.

Much of Central Texas is under a HEAT ADVISORY until 8 p.m. This will also be the 12th day in a row with highs of 105 or hotter. This has never been done before since the late 1800s.

The heat dome is showing signs of weakening and allowing a few showers into the area this weekend.

