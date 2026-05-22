Austin weather: Rain and storms expected this weekend

The Brief Western low on move and heading for Texas Waves of storms expected to be generated Storms could clip Austin to the Hill Country beginning tonight



More rain and storms are possible this weekend. All the ingredients are still in place.

Timeline:

The Western low is finally on the move and heading for Texas.

It will tap into the moisture and energy to generate waves of storms.

Starting tonight we could be clip by storms from Austin to the Hill Country.

The next round will arrive Saturday afternoon.

The timing of the storms will be different. It won't happen overnight but during the afternoon and evening hours.

The coverage of rain will be numerous on Saturday, scattered on Sunday and isolated on Monday.

Why you should care:

The severe weather threat will remain low.

Expect gusty winds, intense lightning and heavy rain.

The ground is saturated so any more rain will run-off quicker and lead to some localized flooding.

Much of the area will be under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH from Friday night to Monday evening.

If you live around low-lying areas pay close attention to the weather.

A moderate to high threat for street flooding and flash flooding and low risk of river flooding especially in the Hill Country.

With the first round of storms on Saturday we could get another inch of rain.

What's next:

If you take it through next Wednesday, we could get 1 to 3" of more rain.

What you can do:

Stay weather aware during this Memorial Day weekend.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

You can also keep an eye on low water crossings and road closures at atxfloods and DriveTexas.org.