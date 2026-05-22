Austin shooting spree tied to incident in Buda: police

The Brief Buda police detectives tie another crime to a recent shooting spree in South, East Austin Officers responded to a Main Street business' burglar alarm and found shell casings, smashed glass, walls Detectives used physical evidence, Flock camera data to tie the incident to the other shootings



Buda police say they have tied another crime in their area to last weekend's shooting spree across South and East Austin.

RELATED COVERAGE: Austin shooting spree: APD releases full timeline of events; 3 suspects arrested

What they're saying:

Buda detectives have tied a shooting at a Main Street business on Sunday to the Austin spree.

On Sunday, May 17, just after 5 a.m., officers responded to the business in the 500 block of Main Street concerning a burglar alarm sparked by glass breaking.

Officers found several bullet casings and damage to the business's glass windows and walls.

Police say detectives used physical evidence and Flock camera data to tie the incident to the 12 shootings across South Austin on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 17.

The business was unoccupied at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Police are investigating this as third-degree felony deadly conduct, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Additional charges are possible.

What you can do:

Anyone with new information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Raul Valdez at rvaldez@budatx.gov or send an anonymous tip through the Hays County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

3 teens arrested for Austin shooting spree

The backstory:

Three suspects were arrested, including a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo.

During a press conference, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a string of shootings, vehicle thefts and robberies happened across South and East Austin from May 16 and 17.

APD said at least 12 separate shootings are being investigated. The shootings struck apartment buildings, homes, businesses and two Austin Fire Department stations.

Authorities said the 17-year-old, Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo, had an active warrant for stealing a firearm from the same store where the 15-year-old allegedly stole another gun Saturday. Investigators believe the suspects stole more than four vehicles during the spree and may have switched vehicles multiple times.

Detectives believe the incidents were a mix of random and target shootings. The suspects knew some of the victims, APD said.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public related to these incidents.

APD said over the course of all 12 shootings

Four people were injured. Three victims had non-life-threatening injuries, and one victim had critical injuries and was taken to the trauma center.

Five cars were hit by gunfire

Four homes were hit by gunfire

Two Austin Fire Departments were hit by gunfire

Three Austin Fire Department trucks were hit by gunfire

At least five cars were stolen

One gun was stolen

APD said several investigative resources were used throughout the investigation.

At this time, investigators are still processing evidence, including shell casings, surveillance footage, stolen vehicles, and digital evidence.