Austin weather: Saharan Dust causing air quality issues

No doubt about it, it's feeling like the last day of July with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices around 100 to 104.

Stay cool friends! High pressure is getting stronger overhead, so there will be fewer clouds, but we gain Saharan Dust.

It is very hazy today with air quality unhealthy for people with respiratory and heart issues.

