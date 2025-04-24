Austin weather: Scattered showers and storms in Central Texas

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for Williamson, Burnet, Bell, Milam, and Lee Counties.

It will be a warm and humid day ahead with a chance of late-day storms.

Highs heading towards the mid to upper 80s but feeling warmer with higher humidity in place.

The storms didn't show up yesterday thanks to the recent rain event working over the atmosphere. It will be more unstable today to supporting scattered showers and storms.

We will watch out for a complex of storms entering the picture from the north and drifting into our neighborhoods late afternoon and early evening. The highest rain totals and marginal risk of severe storms will stay across our northern counties.

Heavy rain, lightning, and brief gusty winds are possible with the storms that will occur between 4-9 p.m. today.

