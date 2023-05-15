Austin weather: Scattered storms possible Monday, slight flood risk

It's been a beautiful start to the day but be on the lookout for afternoon scattered storms.

With a stalled front to our north, moisture surging in and upper low to our west, widely scattered storms are likely by the afternoon.

As temperatures heat up in the 80s that should be enough to give the clouds the green light to go vertical and grow up into storms.

The severe weather and flooding risk will be very low but heavy rain and lightning are possible. Some spots could get a half to one inch of rain.

We will see more scattered storms tomorrow.

