Austin weather: Scattered storms possible on Memorial Day

Overall it will be a really nice day throughout Central Texas.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s, which is below average for this time of year, but will remain very pleasant.

The clouds don’t ever really clear out as a low pressure system approaches from the west. Those clouds will keep things cooler around Central Texas for the afternoon hours.

In the Hill Country, temperatures will be warmer as the clouds clear out for a bit midday.

Those warmer temperatures will allow for the formation of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected with these storms but some minor flash flooding is possible and gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain will be possible as well. The storms settle down towards the end of the day and tonight looks pleasant and mild once again.

Tuesday brings more sunshine, warmer temperatures and another isolated chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The threats will be contained east of I-35 and no flash flooding or severe weather is expected.

Tuesday starts the drying trend and rain-free weather with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 90 will persist through the rest of the week.

