Austin weather: Second round of storms possible Monday

Not as hot today and a few more storms are possible late in the day.

A weak front is sagging southward today and colliding with moisture and daytime heating to set-off the second round of storms between 4 and 8pm.

No record highs will be broken but it will be hot and steamy until the storm clouds build up late in the afternoon.

Areas from Austin to San Marcos and La Grange are under a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk today (marginal).

After today the rain chances really drop Austin as the dry air begins to build in and we are back to sunny, dry and hot days and clear and pleasant nights.

