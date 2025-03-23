LIVE UPDATES | Austin weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Warnings issued

The Brief A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of Central Texas until 1 a.m. The largest risk is hail and strong winds. There is not a tornado risk for our area.



A cold front will move into the Austin area on Sunday evening, bringing some strong to severe storms and maybe even some hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the Austin area until 1 a.m.

Live Updates

7:06 p.m.

The National Weather Service is now reporting two-inch hail in some parts of Central Texas.

6:57 p.m.

Ingram and Hunt are now under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

6:52 p.m.

The National Weather Service continues to update its Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

6:36 p.m.

Another new Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued as storms move across the Hill Country.

6:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for areas including Harper and Morris Ranch until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service says the storm will have golf-ball sized hail.

6:11 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Gillespie County until 7 p.m.

Sunday Forecast: Potentially Severe Storms

What we know:

All of us could see some storms tonight.

The main threats are strong winds and large hail. It's possible we could see hail that's an inch or larger and wind gusts which would be about 60 mph or more.

There is not a tornado risk for our area.

Austin is under a slight risk of severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

That's a 2 out of 5 on the NWS scale.

Much of the Hill Country is under a marginal risk, or a 1 out of 5.

Everyone should just have a way to make sure to get those warnings in case they do wind up getting issued tonight.

Sunday Storm Timing

Timeline:

The storms are expected to move in from the west starting at about 9 p.m., they could reach Austin at about 10 or 11 p.m.

Our eastern areas will see the weather around midnight, and we expect it to be out of our area at about 1 or 2 a.m.

7-Day Forecast

We're going to get some sunshine on Monday. The high will be up to 86 degrees.

Tuesday should also be sunny with a high of 90.

As we get into Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday we do see our chance of rainfall going up.

Right now, the main chance is on Thursday, and it will continue into Friday and Saturday.

It's too far out to know if it will be severe weather, but we expect to get at least 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, depending on where you live.