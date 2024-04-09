Austin weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of Central Texas

It's a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather day.

The National Weather Service has issued the following warnings/watches for Central Texas:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. for Williamson, Bastrop, Llano, Burnet and Travis Counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. for Llano County

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Hays County, Blanco County, Travis County, Burnet County, Williamson County, Bell County, Milam County, Gillespie County, Llano County, San Saba County, Mason County, Bastop County, Lee County, and Lampasas County until 11 p.m.

An upper low will interact with tons of moisture and warm front increasing the storm threat.

On and off scattered storms for the first half of the day and then we will see a lull in the afternoon.

The main threat will occur this evening with large hail being the number one threat followed by damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes.

Stay weather aware!

