Austin weather: Severe weather threat, flooding risk trending up this weekend

There will be less rain today and more sun after the clouds/fog/drizzle trio goes away by mid-morning.

The summer-like feeling will make a comeback with highs near 90 and high humidity making it feel even warmer.

It will be mainly dry again on Friday and then the rain faucet turns on this weekend and stays on.

Future rain totals, severe weather threat and flooding risk are all trending up for the weekend.

Don't miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10 a.m.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.