Austin weather: Spotty showers possible Wednesday, Thursday

The morning humidity will remain through the afternoon Wednesday leaving high temperatures in the mid 90s.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Storms that do form should be small/weak if or when they develop and no severe weather is expected. The thunderstorms chances diminish quickly with evening and temperatures slowly fall.

Tonight temperatures bottom out in the upper 70s again before Thursday does a copy and paste on the weather. Another chance for rain comes with a weak tropical low that will bring showers to the Texas coast. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible.

From there, high pressure from the west builds in, that will push temperatures into the low 100s once again. That heat wave starts this coming weekend with highs 100+ into next week.