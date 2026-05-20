Austin weather: Stormy night in Central Texas and more storms expected

The Brief Wild and stormy night in Central Texas Storms in West Texas move into the area late tonight Flooding a concern in some areas



The weather is calming down today after a wild and stormy night in Central Texas.

Local perspective:

The atmosphere has to recharge after it produced inches of rain last night.

With the air drying out and stabilizing this afternoon, we will call for a cloud/sun mix, and it will feel much better.

Not as hot or steamy today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Timeline:

The prime target for rain and storms today will be in West Texas.

We will have to keep a close eye on this next complex of storms. It will move into the area late tonight between midnight and sunrise on Thursday.

By the time the storms reach us, they will begin to run out of gas.

Why you should care:

Most of the storms should stay below severe limits with the hail threat staying in West Texas.

The highest rain totals around an inch are more likely to occur in the Hill Country.

This is why areas west of Austin are under a LEVEL 2 flooding risk.

After the storm hit us in the morning the atmosphere will stabilize again and we will have to wait for the next round of rain to happen on Friday.

Wave of heavy and storms are still likely for Memorial Day weekend as the Western low gets closer to Texas.

What you can do:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.

You can also keep an eye on low water crossings and road closures at atxfloods and DriveTexas.org.