Austin weather: Summer heat continues as dome of stability remains

The Brief Sunny early and partly cloudy later Temperatures in the 90s and several degrees warmer than average Can't say goodbye to summer heat just yet



It's a new week and the summer feel lives on!

Timeline:

Sunny early today and then turning partly cloudy later with temperatures in the 90s all afternoon long and several degrees warmer than average.

Most of the showers will stay east of Austin. We can't say goodbye to the summer heat or dry skies until the dome of stability leaves Texas.

This may start to happen by the weekend.

