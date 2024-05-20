Austin weather: Summer-like heat continues; rain later this week

The summer preview rolls on today.

It's a new week but no let up in the steamy heat with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temps in the mid to upper 90s with hazy sunshine.

We have a hot week ahead, but a late season front will get closer to us to set off some storms later this week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.