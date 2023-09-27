Austin weather: Summer-like temperatures Wednesday with slight chance of rain for some

It feels like fall Wednesday morning but we'll be back in the hot zone this afternoon with a slight chance of pop-up showers in the area mainly south and west of Austin.

It will be sunny and nice in the morning then partly cloudy and hot this afternoon with a 20% chance of rain.

Hopefully you get rain today because it's going to get much harder to get rainy weather into Central Texas.

The summer-like feeling will win out for the next several days.

Any relief in sight? We will try to find some coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

