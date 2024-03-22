Austin weather: Sunny, breezy day after foggy start

Central Texas starts the day under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. with the visibility dropping below a mile.

Then the northwesterly wind kicks in as the latest storm system exits the state.

The weather will be mostly sunny, dry, warmer and breezy this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The FOX 7 Weather Team is already checking out the next game-changer. Will this new Western Low influence our weather this weekend?

