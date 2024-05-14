Austin weather: Sunshine today; storms return later this week

Goodbye rain and hello beautiful spring weather.

Finally, no fog, smoke or rain early in the day.

Get ready for a full day of sunshine for the first time in a long time.

Expect a quick warm-up with highs near 90, but it will be a dry heat.

Enjoy because the next Western Low is showing up and will get here later this week bringing back the clouds, moisture, rain and storms.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.