Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Sunshine today; storms return later this week

By
Published  May 14, 2024 9:27am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: More storms this week

It's going to be hot and dry today, but the rain and storms will make a comeback before the end of the week. Zack Shields has details.

AUSTIN, Texas - Goodbye rain and hello beautiful spring weather.

Finally, no fog, smoke or rain early in the day. 

Get ready for a full day of sunshine for the first time in a long time. 

Expect a quick warm-up with highs near 90, but it will be a dry heat. 

Enjoy because the next Western Low is showing up and will get here later this week bringing back the clouds, moisture, rain and storms.

Image 1 of 2

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.