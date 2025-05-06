Austin weather: Tornado watches in effect until Tuesday afternoon

The Brief Tornado warnings and watches issued for several Central Texas counties Travis and Williamson included in Tornado Watch until 4 p.m.



Several counties across Central Texas experienced warnings and watches as storms rolled through the area.

Several Tornado Warnings were issued earlier in the day but those have since expired. One tornado was reported in Cameron.

The system of storms is expected to move out of the area by the afternoon, but scattered storms could stick around.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 4 p.m. for a portion of our area, including Travis and Williamson.

Central Texas warnings and watches

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has issued the following watches, warnings and advisories for counties in Central Texas.

Flood Advisory

Williamson until 3:15 p.m.

Tornado Watch

Gillespie, Blanco, Llano, Burnet, Caldwell, Bastrop, Lee, Fayette and Milam until 4 p.m.

Central Texas Forecast

7-Day Forecast