Austin weather: Triple-digit heat continues through Labor Day and beyond

Happy September! We will have to wait even longer for welcome changes like cooler weather and rain.

We are coming off the 2nd driest Summer and tied for hottest Summer and there is no let up in the triple digit heat today.

At least we will keep it below record levels and not under any heat alerts.

Today has been declared an OZONE ACTION day for the 7th time this Summer.

With the light winds the air will be stagnant and the air quality won't be the best by the afternoon.

No let up in the heat this weekend but could some of us see late day showers? We will talk about it as dive into the Labor Day weekend forecast on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.