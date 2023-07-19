Austin weather: Triple-digit streak continues; 12th 100°+ day in row

Gear up for another scorcher. This will be the 12th day in a row in the triple digits, 4th day in a row near record territory and 10th day in a row with highs 105 degrees or hotter.

Much of Central Texas is under Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m.

Take this dangerous heat seriously and avoid being outside between 2 and 6 p.m. Take many breaks and stay hydrated if you are outside for a long period of time.

We will see how long this triple digit streak will last and see if the low rain chances stay in the weekend forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

