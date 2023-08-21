Austin weather: Triple-digit streak continues; rain possible for some Tuesday

It's a new week and we are still under another Excessive Heat Warning from 1 to 9 p.m. today.

Highs will be flirting with a record high of 107 degrees that has been around since 1925.

The heat dome is expanding in size and will also hurt our rain chances with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf.

There is 80% chance of development with this tropical wave in the next 24 to 36 hours. Right now it looks like it's heading for South Texas.

We will look at the impacts from this tropical wave on our forecast for the week ahead coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

