Federal jury convicts Ecuadorian national for threatening to murder Texas state park ranger
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - An Ecuadorian national in San Antonio was convicted by a federal jury for threatening to murder a government official.
Details of the threat at San Antonio Missions
What we know:
Court documents and evidence presented at trial around July 24, 2023, show 31-year-old Sergio Renato Tapia called the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park and left a voicemail that included a violent threat to murder a National Park Service (NPS) ranger.
Investigation and arrest by U.S. Marshals
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, GettyImages
NPS rangers had previously encountered Tapia on numerous occasions at Mission Concepción, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to an active Catholic Church, citing him several times for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. NPS rangers immediately recognized Tapia's voice and worked quickly with the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend him on July 26, 2023.
Jury rejects insanity defense in federal court
The jury unanimously found Tapia guilty of intentionally communicating a threat to murder a federal official. Ultimately rejecting Tapia's insanity defense after deliberating for one hour.
What's next:
The NPS and USMS investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Mangels is prosecuting the case.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Texas.