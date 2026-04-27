Kyle police looking for man in connection with crowdfunding fraud scheme
KYLE, Texas - Kyle police are looking for a man accused of creating a fake GoFundMe page based on false information.
The backstory:
Kyle police said they are looking for 36-year-old Brandy Brackeen. He is wanted in connection with a crowdfunding fraud scheme.
Brackeen falsely claimed that his child died from complications following a car crash, which led to the creation of a fake GoFundMe page that received donations.
Brandy Brackeen
"As a reminder, we encourage our community to always verify the legitimacy of crowdfunding campaigns before making any monetary contributions," Kyle police said in a statement.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact Detective Call of the Kyle Police Department at dcall@cityofkyle.com.
The Source: Information from the Kyle Police Department