Kyle police looking for man in connection with crowdfunding fraud scheme

The Brief Kyle police are searching for a man in connection with a crowdfunding fraud scheme Police said the man falsely claimed that his child died from complications following a car crash, which led to the creation of a fake GoFundMe page that received donations



Kyle police are looking for a man accused of creating a fake GoFundMe page based on false information.

The backstory:

Kyle police said they are looking for 36-year-old Brandy Brackeen. He is wanted in connection with a crowdfunding fraud scheme.

Brackeen falsely claimed that his child died from complications following a car crash, which led to the creation of a fake GoFundMe page that received donations.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Brandy Brackeen

"As a reminder, we encourage our community to always verify the legitimacy of crowdfunding campaigns before making any monetary contributions," Kyle police said in a statement.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, contact Detective Call of the Kyle Police Department at dcall@cityofkyle.com.