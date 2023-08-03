Austin weather: Triple-digit streak record to be tied Thursday

The heat and fire danger will remain at extreme levels today.

We will tie the record streak for triple-digit days as we head for 106°.

Most of Central Texas will be under a Heat Advisory from noon to 9 p.m.

The lack of moisture, dry ground and gusty winds will lead the way for another Red Flag Warning. Please no outdoor burning because the fire danger is way too high.

We are tracking the heat dome to see if it can move far enough away to bring the temps down and enter rain chances to the forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.