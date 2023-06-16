Austin weather: Triple-digit temperatures continue through the weekend

Another day and another heat advisory posted for much of Central Texas. The heat alerts will stay with us at least through the weekend.

After the morning clouds dissipate there is no stopping the warm-up plus it is very humid.

Air temperatures will reach triple digit territory with more sunshine in the forecast and feels like temperatures around 110 to 115 from mid-afternoon to early evening.

Take this steamy heat seriously because it's dangerous to your health.

There is a very slight chance of isolated storms with the intense daytime heating. Most of the storms if they do get going will happen this evening and will stay below severe limits for the most part.

