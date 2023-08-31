Austin weather: Triple digits with low humidity Thursday

The nice morning will turn into a hotter afternoon on this last day of August.

It will ensure that this August will be the 2nd hottest month in our lifetime.

At least the humidity will be low so it will be a dry heat and highs will stay below record levels.

Another nice and mild night ahead but then we focus on the sizzling Labor Day weekend forecast.

We are tracking an upper low in the Gulf that will try to get close.

Will get close enough to turn on the rain?

We will talk about it coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.