Austin weather: Tuesday could be another record breaker

The extreme heat marches on for another day, nearing a record high that has been around for 100 years.

Much of Texas is under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning through Tuesday evening.

This will be the 27th triple digit day and 11th in a row.

We will see how long this triple digit streak will last and see if the low rain chances stay in the weekend forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.