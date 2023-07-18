Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Tuesday could be another record breaker

The triple-digit heatwave rolls on. Most of Central Texas remains under an excessive heat warning. But will it get better anytime soon? Zack Shields has the answer in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The extreme heat marches on for another day, nearing a record high that has been around for 100 years.

Much of Texas is under a heat advisory or excessive heat warning through Tuesday evening. 

This will be the 27th triple digit day and 11th in a row. 

We will see how long this triple digit streak will last and see if the low rain chances stay in the weekend forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

