Austin weather: Warming trend this week; slight chance of storms Monday

Published  June 3, 2024 8:56am CDT
Austin weather: Warming trend this week

Just a slight chance of rain Monday with feels-like temperatures over 100 degrees. Zack Shields has details on this week's warming trend in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Hotter and drier times are ahead this week. 

Get ready for the triple "H" forecast with hot, humid and hazy conditions with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temps in the 100s all afternoon long. 

There is a slight chance of storms late in the day from Austin to the Hill Country.

Don't look now, but here comes the summer feeling.

