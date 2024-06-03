Austin weather: Warming trend this week; slight chance of storms Monday

Hotter and drier times are ahead this week.

Get ready for the triple "H" forecast with hot, humid and hazy conditions with highs in the low 90s and feels-like temps in the 100s all afternoon long.

There is a slight chance of storms late in the day from Austin to the Hill Country.

Don't look now, but here comes the summer feeling.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.