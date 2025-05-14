The Brief Temperatures are expected to climb to 104 degrees on Wednesday. The current record for May 14 is 97 degrees, which was set in 2022. A 100-year-old heat record was broken on Tuesday and another could fall on Thursday.



Austin is expected to break more record highs on Wednesday as the heatwave continues.

Wednesday forecast: Extreme Heat Warning in place

Timeline:

August in May continues on Wednesday!

The FOX 7 Austin weather team forecasts temperatures reaching 105 to 108 degrees for parts of our area.

A breeze coming off of the Gulf brought in moisture and clouds, which is saving us from even hotter temperatures.

Some parts of the Hill Country could be in the triple-digits by noon.

An extreme heat warning is in place from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Travis and Bastrop counties.

Temperatures will cool off to the 80s and 90s this evening.

Thursday forecast: Cooler, but far from cool

A 100-year-old heat record is probably going to fall on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 101 on Thursday, which would break the current May 15 record of 98 degrees. That record was set in 1925.

What is an extreme heat warning?

An extreme heat warning is issued when the heat index is at least 113 or the air temperature is at least 105.

If you must be outside, the National Weather Service asks you to drink water and take frequent breaks in the shade.

Related article

Nine million Texans are under some sort of heat alert.

Hottest Days in May

By the numbers:

Tuesday's 101-degree day was tied for the third-hottest May day ever in the Austin area.

Today is expected to be even hotter.

May 24, 1925 - 104° May 7, 1998 - 102° May 13, 2025 (tied) - 101°

Daily Heat Records for May

Heat records have already fallen this week. Here's a look at the current records for the next few days.

May 13 - 101° (2025)

May 14 - 97° (2022)

May 15 - 98° (1925)

May 16 - 99° (2022)

7-Day Forecast