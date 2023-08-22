Austin weather: Will Tropical Storm Harold bring us any rain?

All eyes on Tropical Storm Harold this morning as it spins towards South Texas later this morning.

Winds could increase to 50 mph as it makes landfall in between Corpus Christi and Brownsville before lunch.

We finally have a weak tropical system with lots of rain heading for Texas and it won't be a direct hit for us.

We will experience increasing clouds, humidity and wind with a slight chance of isolated showers after 3 p.m. from Austin to San Marcos and La Grange.

It still looks like we will join century club but will be the "coolest" day in weeks.

We will look at future radar and talk about how much rain we will get today and look for any other rain machines that could move this way in the next week coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.