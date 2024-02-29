Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Winter returns with a chance of rain

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Cold with a chance of rain Thursday

Grab your jacket and your umbrella. It's going to be cold out there and there's an increasing chance of rain. Zack Shields has details in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The winter feel will stay with us on this last day of February.

The combination of the clouds and a northerly wind will help keep temperatures in the 40s but the winds will be much calmer.

We are tracking an upper low coming out of New Mexico.

It's pushing moisture over the dome of cold air, keeping the clouds locked in and perhaps generating spotty light rain in the afternoon and evening.

Since the air is so dry near the ground the rain totals will be low.

Image 1 of 3

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.