Austin weather: Winter returns with a chance of rain

The winter feel will stay with us on this last day of February.

The combination of the clouds and a northerly wind will help keep temperatures in the 40s but the winds will be much calmer.

We are tracking an upper low coming out of New Mexico.

It's pushing moisture over the dome of cold air, keeping the clouds locked in and perhaps generating spotty light rain in the afternoon and evening.

Since the air is so dry near the ground the rain totals will be low.

