Austin weather: Winter Storm Warning and timing of ice in our area

The Brief Cold front set to arrive Saturday morning Falling temperatures and gusty winds expected Freezing rain and sleet begins late Saturday afternoon



The weather is changing starting today with weather warnings issued for the weekend.

Timeline:

Today will be cloudy, foggy and mild with on and off light rain. Then the heavy rain and storms become likely and widespread overnight.

The cold front arrives Saturday morning setting the stage for falling temperatures and gusty winds.

The Western Low will glide over the freezing layer of air kicking off freezing rain and sleet from late Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

Dig deeper:

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued from 6 a.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Sunday with wintry mix likely and moderate impacts to travel.

An EXTREME COLD WARNING has been issued from 6 p.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Monday with dangerous wind chills below 10 both Sunday and Monday mornings.

What you can do:

Pay close attention to the forecast as it could still change as we head closer to the weekend.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.

The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling.

Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe.