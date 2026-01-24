Austin winter storm: Freezing rain chances increasing as bitter cold arrives

The Brief While Saturday started with thunder and heavy rain, the cold air that’s arriving behind them is increasing the chances of freezing rain across Central Texas. Patchy freezing rain is most likely during Saturday, but most of the ice totals will occur starting Saturday evening. Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly when the freezing rain begins in earnest.



Saturday started with thunder and heavy rain, but arctic air rushing in behind those storms is quickly turning liquid precipitation into the frozen variety.

Timeline:

As temperatures drop, patchy areas of freezing rain will move across Central Texas during Saturday.

By Saturday evening, freezing rain becomes more widespread. Roads will quickly become slippery and driving is not advised, especially after sunset.

Ice totals around a tenth-inch are expected across much of Central Texas. (FOX 7 Austin)

Ice totals of about 0.10 inches are possible in the Austin area. Higher amounts are likely in the Hill Country, northwest of Austin. That’s where there is a higher likelihood of power issues.

The freezing rain should end by Sunday morning with some sunshine returning.

What's next:

After the precipitation ends, bitterly cold temperatures will remain. Highs will likely remain below freezing Sunday, with the lowest temperatures expected Sunday night into Monday.

Wind chills will drop below zero in parts of Central Texas by Monday morning. (FOX 7 Austin)

Temperatures will drop below freezing each night through the next several days.

