Big warm-up with strong winds to start week, rain possible

Coming off a nice-looking but chilly weekend, the clouds and wind will increase with a big warm-up as we start another week.

Highs heading for Spring-like levels with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The next 24 hours will feel like we are living in a wind tunnel. A strong southerly wind with gusts of 20 to 30 mph is expected tonight ahead of the next Western Low.

Look out for a quick shot of rain between midnight and sunrise tomorrow. Rain totals will be low.

Even warmer times are ahead Tuesday and Wednesday before the next strong cold front enters the picture by Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.