Central Texas under Heat Advisory as temperatures continue to challenge record highs

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Central Texas from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Today will be the 6th triple-digit day this year and challenging record highs for the 6th day in a row.

Take care of your body and help it stay cool. Hydrate, take breaks and wear light-colored clothing.

This is not normal to experience this kind of heat this early in the Summer. Highs are running 10 to 15 degrees warmer than average.

The wind also won't be as strong, so there won't be a natural fan to look forward to.

The heat dome will be getting stronger and there will be even hotter times ahead for the weekend.

THINGS TO KEEP IN MIND IN THE HEAT

If you have to be out, be smart and be prepared. Recommendations from Austin-Travis County EMS include:

Hydrate ahead of time and often while you’re outside

Take breaks in the shade

Wear loose, light-colored clothes

Wear a hat and sunscreen

Wear proper shoes so you don’t burn your feet

Austin-Travis County medics say they see an uptick in heat-related emergencies, so it’s important to know the signs of heat exhaustion, which include:

Heavy sweating

Elevated heart rate

Dizziness/nausea/vomiting

Cold, clammy skin

"You need to get out of the heat. You need to get into the shade. You need to get some water. You need to get into the A.C.," said Smith.

Signs of more serious heat stroke include:

Hot, dry skin

Altered mental state/speech/behavior

Possible unconsciousness

Body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit

