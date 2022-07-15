It will be a cooler day in Central Texas with highs in the 90s

It was fun while it lasted, but we will see less rain today.

However, for the first time in two weeks highs will stay below 100.

Highs will stay close to seasonal levels, but the humidity will make it feel slightly hotter. We are NOT under a heat alert, and it will stay that way through the weekend.

The heat dome will stay to our west keeping highs reaching record levels. It will remain hot and humid and feeling like Summer this weekend.

