A chilly and windy finish to the week behind the latest cold front.

Cloudy with sprinkles in the morning and the skies will clear up this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely today and this evening.

Get ready for a light freeze by tomorrow morning.

The skies stay dry for your weekend fun but the mornings will be cold and afternoons still on chilly side.

We will look at weekend forecast and talk about the rain chances for next week coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Watch Good Day Austin live: