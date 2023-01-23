The sunny and dry streak continues today and it's feeling like January.

In fact some of the area is waking up in freezing territory.

Grab the jacket before you head out. Even with a full day of sunshine it will be a struggle to reach the low 60s today.

The winds will increase late in the day as the next Western Low approaches.

Not only will you need a jacket tomorrow but also an umbrella. It's the best chance of rain we have seen in weeks.

We will time out the rain and talk about how much we could get plus how long will the chill last? All the answers are coming up on FOX 7 Good Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10 a.m.

