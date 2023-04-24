Central Texas weather: Cool Monday, severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

The late season chill rolls on today with lots of clouds and a chilly northerly wind.

Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees below average and won't get out of the 60s this afternoon. It feels like winter doesn't want to let go just yet.

No rain is expected with all the clouds and the winds won't be as strong.

We are tracking double trouble out west. They will open the door for more rain and severe weather.

We will time it out for you and talk rain chances for the week ahead coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

