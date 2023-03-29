Central Texas weather: Cool weather continues Wednesday, then warming trend begins

The cool streak rolls on today with lots of clouds and a slight chance of showers.

You may need a light jacket early in the day but at least the winds have relaxed.

Highs will stay cooler than average with 70 degrees.

A warm front will keep skies cloudy tonight and also bring in thick fog and drizzle by tomorrow morning.

We're already tracking the next system out west. See how it will influence the forecast for the rest of the week coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.