Central Texas weather: Cooler, breezy day in the wake of the front

Winds of change today behind the latest cold front.

The weather will be mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. The warm spell is coming to an end.

There is an impulse of energy in the upper levels of atmosphere arriving tonight that could set off light rain. Since the air is dry near the ground we are not expecting much and the rain totals will remain very low.

Rain chances are staying with us with a warm front and another Western Low coming to town.

