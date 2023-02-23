Central Texas weather: Warm today, cooler temperatures on the way

The warm spell rolls on today, but we will stay away from the 90s.

After a cloudy and foggy start, the sunshine returns quickly later this morning.

Highs will make it to 80 even though a front arrives by the middle of the day.

The winds will increase out of the north between 10 and 20 mph ushering in drier air at first and then some winter chill tonight.

We don't expect any clouds or rain when the front arrives today. The clouds and light rain will fill in late tonight and tomorrow in the wake of the front.

Temperatures are trending colder for your Friday.

