Central Texas weather: Cooler days ahead thanks to cold front

Cooler Days Ahead

Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will warm into the 70s. The cooling trend continues tomorrow. How low will temperatures go? Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is here to let us know.

AUSTIN, Texas - Check out our first spring-forward sunrise of 2023 and get ready for a beautiful day! 

Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will warm into the 70s with northerly winds at 10-15 and gusts of 25. 

The cooling trend continues tomorrow, with highs in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies. 

Heads up, Tuesday there is a slight rain chance. Then another cold front arrives Thursday, bringing us a better rain and storm chance.
 

