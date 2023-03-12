Central Texas weather: Cooler days ahead thanks to cold front

Check out our first spring-forward sunrise of 2023 and get ready for a beautiful day!

Thanks to a cold front, temperatures will warm into the 70s with northerly winds at 10-15 and gusts of 25.

The cooling trend continues tomorrow, with highs in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Heads up, Tuesday there is a slight rain chance. Then another cold front arrives Thursday, bringing us a better rain and storm chance.



