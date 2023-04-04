Central Texas weather: Highs in the 90s Tuesday; cold front brings weather changes overnight

We're in for more of the summer-like feeling Tuesday with above average temperatures and higher humidity. Highs will soar to near-record levels with upper 80s and low 90s.

The winds will be even stronger out of the south gusting 20 to 30 mph. The strong winds are trying to tell us the next storm system is getting closer.

A cold front will arrive late tonight ending the warm spell and also setting off the first round of rain and storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the area under a marginal (level 1) to slight (level 2) risk of severe storms early tomorrow morning.

As the cold front clashes with the very warm and humid air, look out for a cluster of strong to severe storms.

The biggest risk is hail up to the size of a quarter and 60 mph straight-line winds. The tornado threat is low.

This is just a preview of what is yet to come. Numerous showers are likely from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning when the front stalls out nearby and another Pacific low feeds it moisture and energy. Early indications show 1 to 2" of rain is possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.