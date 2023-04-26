Central Texas weather: Overnight storms could bring hail, damaging winds

Mother Nature will throw a bunch at us in the next hours so buckle up and get ready for wild weather ride.

The trio of clouds, fog and light rain will dominate this morning followed by a warm, humid and breezy afternoon.

Isolated storms can't be ruled out this afternoon but the main rain event will hold off until after midnight.

A cold front is coming to town by tomorrow morning.

Ahead of it rain and storms are likely with the highest threat of severe weather staying over the Hill Country. Large hail being the number threat. Some areas could get an inch of rain.

Tomorrow the cooler and drier returns with the northerly behind the front.

Don't get used to the sunny and nice weather because here comes another system to bring back the clouds and turn on the rain as we roll into the weekend.

