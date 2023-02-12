Central Texas weather: Perfect patio weather today, two chances for rain next week

Happy Sunday! We will warm up into the mid-60s with southerly winds at 5-10 mph.

There will be perfect patio weather tonight. Remember, you can catch the big game on FOX.

We have a warming trend and a couple of rain chances as we move into a new week.

The first arrives early Tuesday Morning but will clear out by the afternoon. So no worries if you have any outdoor Valentine's Day dinner plans.

Our second rain chance is Thursday, and behind that front, temperatures dip from the 80s to the 60s and 50s.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.