Central Texas weather: Record high temperatures Friday ahead of cold front

It's feeling like summer on this last day of March.

The West Texas dryline will make an appearance but it won't set off storms for the area. Instead, it will bring the hottest and driest wind you can have here in Central Texas.

The strong southwesterly wind will clear the skies, dry out the air and heat us up into the upper 80s and low 90s. Record highs will fall today.

A cold front arrives tonight bringing back the chill by morning.

We'll have mainly dry skies and stay warmer than average this weekend.

Long range forecast models are hinting at a pattern change next week which could favor cooler and wetter-than-average weather.

